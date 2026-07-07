Ford Recalls Over 110,000 U.S. Vehicles For Wiper, Rear Differential Defects

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling more than 110,000 vehicles in the United States under two separate safety recalls involving defective windshield wiper motors and rear differential pinion shafts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The larger recall covers 67,842 2024-2026 Mustang and 2025-2026 Mustang GTD vehicles. Ford said an improperly programmed semiconductor chip in the windshield wiper motor may cause the wipers to operate only at high speed and disable the washer system in temperatures at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0°C), reducing driver visibility and increasing crash risk.

Ford is aware of 35 warranty claims related to the issue but has received no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will inspect and replace the windshield wiper motor, if necessary, free of charge.

Separately, the automaker is recalling 42,784 2021-2023 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles due to a rear differential defect. The rear differential pinion shaft may fracture due to bending fatigue, potentially causing a loss of drive power or unintended vehicle movement, and increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford said it is aware of 62 warranty claims, 14 quality reports, four customer reports, and two reports from Europe related to the defect, but has received no reports of crashes, injuries, or fires. Dealers will repair or replace the rear differential assembly at no cost to owners.

Combined, the two recalls affect 110,626 vehicles in the U.S.

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