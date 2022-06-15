US Markets
F

Ford recalls nearly 3 million vehicles over gear issue - NHTSA

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Ford Motor Co is recalling 2.9 million vehicles due to a defect that prevents the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear, causing it move in an unexpected direction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

June 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling 2.9 million vehicles due to a defect that prevents the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear, causing it move in an unexpected direction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion and 2013-2021 Transit Connect and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles, the NHTSA said in a notice posted on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular