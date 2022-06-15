Ford recalls nearly 3 million vehicles over gear issue - NHTSA

June 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling 2.9 million vehicles due to a defect that prevents the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear, causing it move in an unexpected direction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion and 2013-2021 Transit Connect and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles, the NHTSA said in a notice posted on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

