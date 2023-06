June 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling more than 125,000 sport utility vehicles in the United States due to the risk of an engine compartment fire, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

