Ford Recalls More Than 741K U.S. Vehicles Over Transmission Defect

Ford Motor Company F is recalling 741,195 vehicles in the United States due to a transmission issue that could damage the parking system and increase the risk of vehicles rolling away, per the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”).



The recall covers certain 2018-2021 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition SUVs, along with select 2020-2021 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Ford F-150 models.



Per the recall document, a valve body separator plate inside the transmission may restrict fluid flow to the park valve. Under certain gear changes, this can cause the parking pawl to engage while the vehicle is still moving, leading to unintended braking. Over time, the resulting damage may prevent the parking system from properly holding the vehicle in Park.



If the problem occurs, drivers may see a warning light on the instrument cluster. The electronic parking brake may also engage automatically if the transmission range sensor fails to detect that the vehicle has been shifted into Park. Ford had received reports of 24 property damage incidents and nine alleged injuries, two of which were classified as emotional injuries.



The company will notify affected owners by mail and ask them to visit a dealership for a free software update to the vehicle's Powertrain Control Module. Dealers will also inspect the parking system and replace damaged components if necessary. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9, 2026.



In separate news, Ford is recalling 36,046 Bronco SUVs in the United States because improperly attached fender flares could detach while driving, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash, per NHTSA.



Fender flares are the protective trim pieces surrounding the wheel arches. Dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and repair or replace the fender flares at no cost to owners.

F’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ford currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are China Yuchai International Limited CYD and Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 52.2% and 51%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.7% and 33.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 35 cents and 29 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

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Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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