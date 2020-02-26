Ford Recalls About 220k F-150 Pickup Trucks For Headlamps Issue

(RTTNews) - Auto major Ford Motor Co. issued a safety compliance recall for a total of 217,185 F-150 pickup trucks with LED headlamps in North America, including 50,989 in Canada, to fix issues with the headlamps that could increase risk of a crash.

The F-150 has been the top selling U.S. vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years.

Ford said it is recalling select 2015 2018-20 Ford F-150 vehicles with LED headlamps after its investigation found that the daytime running lamps remain activated instead of dimming to parking lamp intensity as required by federal motor vehicle safety standards. This may reduce the visibility of other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

The faulty lighting happens on affected vehicles when the daytime running lamps are illuminated and the master lighting switch is manually rotated from the autolamp position to the headlamp-on (low-beam) position, the company said.

Ford is yet to get any report of injury related to this condition. The affected vehicles were built at Dearborn Truck Plant between January 5, 2017 and October 10, 2019 as well as at Kansas City Assembly Plant between January 25, 2017 and October 10, 2019.

The automaker said dealers will update the body control module software configuration.

Additionally, Ford recalled 33,533 select 2015-16 Ford F-150 vehicles equipped with engine heater elements and 3.5-liter GTDI engines in North America, including 19,679 in Canada, for engine block heater cable issues that can increase the risk of overheated or melted wiring and fire.

Depending on the heater element location, some vehicles may have cables with insufficient heat protection and incorrect length.

While the vehicle is parked and the block heater is plugged in, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause a resistive short, inoperative engine block heater, and/or tripping of household breakers or GFCI-equipped outlets.

Ford has advised customers not to use the engine block heater cable until their vehicle is inspected.

The affected vehicles were built at Dearborn Truck Plant between July 31, 2014 and September 27, 2016, as well as at Kansas City Assembly Plant between February 10, 2015 and October 15, 2016.

Ford also recalled 326 select 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty and 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles in North America, including seven in Canada, for an inadequate amount of axle lubricant that can result in bearing seizure, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

The affected 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck Plant between January 12 and 14, 2020, while the 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles were built at Ohio Assembly Plant January 2 and 16, 2020.

