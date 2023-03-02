US Markets
F

Ford recalls 98,500 Ranger trucks over replacement air bag inflators

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

March 02, 2023 — 11:17 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said it is recalling 98,500 older Ranger pickup trucks in the United States because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

The new recall covers 2004-2006 model year Ranger trucks recalled in 2017 and 2018 to replace a small number of inflators that were installed incorrectly. Those original replacement inflators were replacing Takata versions that are at risk of ruptures that could pose safety risks.

Ford said that through early February seven vehicles with incorrect inflator orientation have been identified and were re-repaired.

Dealers will inspect and reinstall the replacement front passenger air bag inflator as needed.

Ford said there were no injuries or crashes related to the new recall.

More than 30 deaths worldwide -- including 24 U.S. deaths and three in older Ranger pickup trucks -- are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.