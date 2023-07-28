News & Insights

Ford recalls 870,000 F-150 trucks over unexpected parking brake activation

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

July 28, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N said Friday it is recalling 870,000 F-150 trucks in the United States because of the risk of an unexpected activation of the electric parking brake due to a potential wiring issue.

The recall covers 2021 through 2023 model year F-150 trucks, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It covers trucks equipped with a single exhaust system. Contact with the rear axle housing may damage the wiring harness, causing the electric parking brake to activate unexpectedly, the automaker said.

Ford said it has received 918 warranty claims and three field reports for the wire chafing condition in North America. Of those, 299 indicated the electric parking brake had activated unintentionally including 19 while driving.

Ford said it is not aware of crashes or injuries related to the recall.

Dealers will install a protective tie strap, tape wrap and replace the harness as necessary.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Susan Fenton)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

