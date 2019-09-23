Ford recalls 322,000 cars over battery fire risk - kfz-Betrieb

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ford F.N is recalling about 322,000 cars whose batteries could catch fire due to acid leakage, trade publication kfz-betrieb reported on Monday, citing Germany's KBA federal motor authority.

According to the report, the recall affects Mondeo, S-MAX and Galaxy vehicles made between Feb. 13, 2014 and Feb. 11, 2019, adding about 101,000 cars were affected in Germany.

Representatives for Ford and the KBA were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

