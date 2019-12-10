Ford Recalls 262K Heavy Duty Trucks For Electric Tailgate Issue

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. is recalling around 262 thousand F-Series heavy-duty pickups in the U.S. and Canada citing problem with the electric tailgates that may open unintentionally.

The recall involves F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. Of these, 231,664 vehicles are in the U.S., while 29,953 are in Canada.

These trucks' tailgate handles hold electric tailgate latch release switches. According to Ford, water may get into the electrical wiring system that can cause a short circuit. This could activate the switches and release the latches, due to which loose cargo could fall onto the road, resulting in heightened risk of injury and crash.

Meanwhile, trucks with mechanical tailgate latches are not affected with the issue.

There were no reports of crashes or injuries related to the recalled vehicles till date. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's investigation into the issue is ongoing.

Ford said dealers of the vehicles will rectify the problem and install a new tailgate handle release switch. The company will notify the vehicle owners by mail around January 20.

Ford recently recalled thousands of Ford F-Series Super Duty pickups for potentially buggy daytime running lights.

The company also recalled certain 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles with 3.0-litre engines, due to a protective fuel line sleeve that may not be long enough.

