Ford Recalls 250K Vehicles In North America For Faulty Door Latches

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. is recalling around 250,000 Fiesta, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles in the United States citing issues with the door latches. Ford also issued a safety recall for select 2021 Ford E-Series stripped chassis and cutaway vehicles.

The recall involves Ford Fiesta, Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles from the year 2014 to 2016. The company is recalling 248,912 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 19,431 in Mexico and four in Canada.

According to the company, the door latch pawl spring-tab design in these vehicles may crack and fail in warm areas. The door will not close if the latch is with a fractured pawl spring tab. Ford noted that even if the customer is able to latch the door with repeated attempts, the door is likely to unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury. Regarding the Ford E-Series vehicles, the company said the recall includes 2,871 vehicles in the United States and 760 in Canada. Ford noted that the affected vehicles may have frame-mounted wire harnesses that could chafe on the frame and damage the wire harness and the circuits within it over time. This could result in an unexpected engine stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

In both recalls, Ford said it has not received any reports of accident or injury related to the vehicles.

The company's dealers will remove and replace the side door latches, and will inspect the wire harness for damage, and will repair.

Further, in Canada, Ford is recalling select 2006-10 Ford Fusion, 2006-10 Mercury Milan and 2006-10 Lincoln MKZ vehicles due to faulty hydraulic control unit. This action affects 54,292 vehicles in Canada.

In recent incidents, Ford in early March had called back select 2019 Ford Ranger mid-size pickup trucks that were involved in a recall last year.

