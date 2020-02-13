Ford Recalls 211k Vehicles In US For Suspension Issues

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has issued a voluntary safety recall for about 211 thousand vehicles to fix a faulty suspension.

The auto giant has recalled select 2013-18 Ford Flex, Ford Taurus Police Interceptor Sedan, Ford Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT vehicles.

The recalled vehicles that are exposed to frequent full rear-suspension articulation may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link. A rear toe link fracture while driving increases the risk of a crash.

Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury due to this issue for the recalled vehicles.

The recall affects 211,207 vehicles in the U.S., 15,281 in Canada and 1,396 in Mexico.

Dealers will replace the left- and right-hand rear suspension toe links with new forged toe links.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.