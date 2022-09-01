US Markets
Ford recalls 198,000 U.S. SUVs over fire risks

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the United States to replace a blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday.

The recall covers 2015-2017 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. Ford said it had three reports of fires linked to property damage to structures and one minor injury. Ford will notify owners, starting Sept. 12.

