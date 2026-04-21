Ford Recalls 1.4M F-150 Pickups Amid Unintended Downshift Concerns

Ford Motor Company F is recalling nearly 1.4 million F-150 pickup trucks in the United States after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) reviewed complaints about unexpected downshifts. The problem may be linked to one accident and two injuries. The review was initiated following multiple reports highlighting these concerns, as the regulator expanded its safety investigation into the matter.

The recall applies to certain F-150 pickup trucks equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and manufactured between 2014 and 2017. Affected vehicles may experience intermittent signals from the transmission range sensor to the powertrain control module. This condition can result in an unintended shift into second gear while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of a crash in some situations.

Such unintended downshifts may lead to a temporary drop in wheel speed. In certain situations, this could cause the rear wheels to slide briefly until the vehicle slows down. The issue is also reflected in 444 warranty claims and 105 customer service reports, which have been linked to this condition.

The issue may stem from electrical connections that degrade over time. Continuous exposure to heat and vibration can cause signal loss from the transmission range sensor, potentially triggering unintended downshifts, particularly in vehicles equipped with the 6R80 transmission used in these model years.

To address the issue, dealers will update the powertrain control module software in affected vehicles at no cost. If specific diagnostic trouble codes have been detected, related components may be replaced under an extended warranty program. Owners will receive notification by mail starting April 27, 2026.

Ford Motor Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ford stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Polaris PII,sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Magna International MGA and Geely Automobile GELHY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PII’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 2%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have decreased 17 cents over the past 90 days, while those for 2027 have deteriorated 8 cents over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 61 cents and 86 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELHY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 73.6% and 28.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents over the past 90 days, while that for 2027 has risen 12 cents over the past 30 days.

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Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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