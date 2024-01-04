News & Insights

Ford Recalls 113,000 F-150 Trucks Due To Rear Axle Issue

January 04, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has recalled nearly 113,000 of its 2021 to 2023 F-150 trucks because there is a chance for parts of the rear axle to wear, break, and potentially cause crashes.

Ford is recalling certain 2021-2023 F-150 vehicles equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design. The rear axle hub bolt may fatigue and break, which can result in damage to the axle hub splines.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, damaged axle hub splines can result in the vehicle rolling away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power, both of which can increase the risk of a crash.

Ford is unaware of any reports of accidents or injuries so far related to the problem, the NHTSA said. In total, 112,965 vehicles are affected by the recall.

NHTSA said that a "remedy is currently under development" and instructed owners to take their vehicle to a dealer for an interim repair if they experience symptoms related to rear axle bolt breakage, such as a clicking or rattling noise.

