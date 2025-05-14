Ford To Recall Over 273,000 Navigator And Expedition SUVs

(RTTNews) - Auto giant Ford Motor (F) is set to recall 273,789 vehicles in the United States to fix a brake loss issue that may increase the crash risk.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects certain 2022-2024 model Navigator and Expedition vehicles.

The front brake lines may contact the engine air cleaner outlet pipe and become damaged, possibly resulting in a brake fluid leak and a loss of front brake function.

Dealers will inspect the front brake line and replace the brake line or air cleaner outlet pipe, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 26, 2025.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this recall, however, the company had received 45 warranty reports of front brake line leaks as of April 17, NHSTA documents noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.