Ford to Recall More Than 273K SUVs Over Potential Brake Defect

Ford Motor Company F is set to recall 273,789 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from model years 2022 to 2024 due to a potential brake defect, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The issue stems from the front brake lines possibly coming into contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe, which could damage the lines and cause a fluid leak.



A brake fluid leak may lead to longer brake pedal travel and a reduction in the rate of deceleration. A sudden loss or complete depletion of brake fluid can increase the distance needed to bring the vehicle to a stop, increasing the likelihood of a collision. The problem may have originated from the front brake line being bent during installation.



The affected vehicles were produced between April 15, 2021, and Nov. 20, 2024. Only about 1% of the recalled SUVs are expected to have this issue and haven’t led to any crashes or injuries. Owners of recalled vehicles are advised to bring their SUVs to a Ford or Lincoln dealership for inspection. If needed, the front brake line and/or air cleaner outlet pipe will be replaced at no cost to the customer.



The Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator have been key models in Ford’s lineup since their introduction in the late 1990s. Last year, Ford sold more than 78,000 Expeditions and 15,000 Navigators in the United States. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Meanwhile, Waymo LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, is recalling 1,212 autonomous vehicles to address software issues that could cause them to collide with road barriers, such as chains and gates. Waymo operates more than 1,500 vehicles across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin, providing over 250,000 fully autonomous paid rides each week. The company also has plans to expand its services to Atlanta, Miami, and Washington, D.C.



Earlier this month, Volvo VLVLY issued a recall affecting 413,151 U.S. vehicles, including 2021–2025 XC40 models, due to a malfunctioning rearview camera system. Volvo will fix the issue through a software update either at dealerships or via over-the-air installation.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.