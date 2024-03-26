Ford reaffirms annual core profit outlook

Combines GM and Ford in first paragraph, adds GM exec comments in paragraphs 3&4

March 26 (Reuters) - General Motors expressed optimism on U.S. auto sales Tuesday as rival Ford Motor F.N reaffirmed its annual core profit outlook.

Ford said it expects an annual core profit of between $10 billion and $12 billion as Ford CFO John Lawler said the company's plan is improving growth, margins and capital efficiency.

GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said auto sales in March were "looking really strong" after a strong February as GM incentives come down.

"All in all, a really, really good start to the year and we feel good about where we're trending," Jacobson said.

GM shares rose 1.3%, while Ford fell 2%.

GM had assumed a 2-2.5% price reduction but this year GM has not seen any drop in prices. "Demand is actually hanging in pretty strong," Jacobson said

Legacy U.S. automakers, which rely heavily on sales of large trucks and SUVs, have been bogged down by higher expenses related to electrifying their lineups and bumpy demand for battery electric vehicles.

GM also expects to achieve its annualized production rate target of between 200,000 and 300,000 EVs by the end of the year.

GM has also had to navigate expenses and headwinds related to its Cruise self-driving unit. "We still see a lot of promise in that business," Jacobson said.

In contrast, Chrysler parent Stellantis STLAM.MIsaid earlier this month it would lay off about 400 U.S. salaried workers as it seeks to cut costs, boost efficiency and ramp up its electric-vehicle production plans.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in New York, Joseph White in Detroit and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Keith Weir)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.