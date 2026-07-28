Ford Raises FY26 Outlook Despite Q2 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) on Tuesday, raised its full-year 2026 guidance after reporting stronger first-half results, despite posting a net loss in the second quarter.

Second-quarter total revenue declined 3.8 percent to $48.30 billion from $50.18 billion a year earlier. Net loss attributable to Ford Motor Company was $1.33 billion, or $0.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $36 million, or $0.01 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income improved to $638 million from $511 million, while the company reported a pre-tax loss of $2.03 billion, compared with pre-tax income of $541 million a year earlier.

Ford raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to $10.0 billion-$11.0 billion, up from the previous range of $8.5 billion-$10.5 billion.

F is currently trading at $15.91 up $0.95 or 6.35 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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