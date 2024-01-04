News & Insights

Ford Q4 U.S. Sales Up By 0.8% Than Last Year

January 04, 2024 — 11:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F), Thursday said it sold 487,840 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 0.8% from last year. For the full year 2023, sales totaled 1,995,912 vehicles, up 7.1% over 2022.

The Michigan-based company's EV sales soared during the fourth quarter as it sold 25,937 EVs, up 24% from the third quarter, mainly due to higher sales of F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E. For the fiscal year 2023, the company sold 72,608 EVs, up 18% from last year.

Hybrid sales also escalated during the fourth quarter by 55% from last year to 37,229 vehicles and its annual sales were up 25% than last year.

The company said that it sold 1,081,777 trucks and vans in 2023, up 13% from the previous year.

Currently, Ford's stock is slipping 0.04%, to $11.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.

