Ford Q4 U.S. Sales Down 9.8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that its U.S. sales for the fourth-quarter declined 9.8 percent to 542,749 vehicles from 601,862 vehicles in the same quarter last year. Quarterly retail sales were down 3.4 percent.

Car sales for the quarter dropped 41.1 percent year-over-year to 37,319 units from 63,400 units, while truck sales also decreased 12.5 percent to 288,698 units compared to last year. But SUVs sales rose 4.0 percent to 216,732 units from the previous year.

The fourth-quarter Ford brand SUV sales posted an overall increase of 4.7 percent and 9.8 percent at retail, led by Explorer, Expedition and the all-new Bronco Sport.

On Tuesday, Auto giant General Motors Co. (GM) said that it sold 771,323 vehicles in the fourth quarter. Total sales for the quarter were up 5 percent year over year.

GM said the fourth-quarter retail sales were the best since 2007, with deliveries up 12 percent.

