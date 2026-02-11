Ford Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Ford F reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents and declined from 39 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated fourth-quarter revenues came in at $45.9 billion, down 4.8% year over year. F’s total automotive revenues came in at $42.5 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.2 billion but declining from the $44.9 billion generated a year ago.

Segmental Performance

In the fourth quarter, total wholesale volume in the Ford Blue segment decreased 8% year over year to 712,000 units, but exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 637,000 units. Revenues from the segment fell 4% year over year to $26.2 billion but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.57 billion due to higher-than-expected units sold. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $727 million, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $779 million. EBIT margin of 2.8% was down 3 percentage points from the corresponding quarter of 2024.



Total wholesale volume in the Ford Model e segment remained flat year over year at 37,000 units and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40,160. Revenues from the segment declined 7.1% year over year to $1.3 billion but exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion. The segment incurred a loss before interest and taxes of $1.22 billion compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.39 billion.



Total wholesale volume in the Ford Pro segment decreased 11% year over year to 334,000 and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 345,000 units. Revenues from the segment fell 8% year over year to $14.9 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.04 billion on lower-than-expected units sold. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $1.23 billion with an EBIT margin of 8.2%. EBIT was below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion.



Fourth-quarter revenues from the Ford Credit unit came in at $3.4 billion, up 4.2% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion. Pretax earnings were roughly $2.6 billion, up 55% year over year.

Financial Position

Ford reported a negative adjusted free cash flow of $2.14 billion for the quarter. It had cash and cash equivalents of $23.36 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Long-term debt, excluding Ford Credit, totaled $16.37 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

2026 Outlook

Ford expects full-year 2026 adjusted EBIT in the range of $8-$10 billion, up from $6.78 billion in 2025. It expects adjusted free cash flow in the range of $5-$6 billion, up from $3.5 billion recorded in 2025. Capital expenditures are expected to be around $9.5-$10.5 billion.

