Markets
F

Ford Q2 U.S. Sales Up 14.2%

July 01, 2025 — 10:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported U.S. vehicle sales of 612,095 units in the second quarter, up 14.2% from 536,050 units a year earlier.

Total electrified vehicle sales for the second quarter grew 6.6% to 82,886 units from 77,779 units in the prior year.

Quarterly SUVs sales increased 19.6% year-over-year to 255,160 units, cars sales also increased 3.2% to 14,174 units from the prior year. Quarterly truck sales grew 11% to 342,761 units from the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.