Ford Q2 U.S. Sales Up 14.2%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported U.S. vehicle sales of 612,095 units in the second quarter, up 14.2% from 536,050 units a year earlier.

Total electrified vehicle sales for the second quarter grew 6.6% to 82,886 units from 77,779 units in the prior year.

Quarterly SUVs sales increased 19.6% year-over-year to 255,160 units, cars sales also increased 3.2% to 14,174 units from the prior year. Quarterly truck sales grew 11% to 342,761 units from the previous year.

