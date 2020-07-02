Ford Q2 U.S. Sales Down 33.3%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Thursday that its total sales for the second-quarter declined 33.3 percent, hurt by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's retail was down much less than industry at 14.3 percent, the company said in a statement.

Ford's U.S. sales for the second-quarter declined 33.3 percent to 433,869 vehicles from 650,336 vehicles last year.

Car sales for the quarter dropped 59.5 percent year-over-year to 44,650 units from 110,195 units, while truck sales also decreased 26.6 percent to 237,891 units and SUVs sales declined 29.9 percent to 151,328 units as compared to a year earlier.

U.S. vehicle sales for major companies fell sharply in the second-quarter.

On Wednesday, General Motors said that it delivered 492,489 vehicles in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of about 34 percent from last year, reflecting Covid-19 pandemic's effect on demand and tight inventories.

Nissan Group reported that total U.S. sales for the second-quarter were 177,328 units, a decrease of 49.5 percent from the prior year.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen of America reported that its second-quarter total sales dropped 29 percent to 69,933 vehicles from 98,736 vehicles in the prior year.

