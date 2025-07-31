Ford Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ford Motor Company F reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 37 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents but declined from 47 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated second-quarter revenues came in at $50.18 billion, up 5% year over year. F’s total automotive revenues came in at $46.94 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.72 billion and rising from $44.81 billion generated a year ago.

Segmental Performance

In the second quarter, total wholesale volume in the Ford Blue segment decreased 6% year over year to 696,000 units, but exceeded our expectation of 579,000 units. Revenues from the segment decreased 3% year over year to $25.8 billion but topped our estimate of $21.05 billion due to higher-than-expected units sold. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $661 million, below our projection of $979.4 million. EBIT margin of 2.6% was down 1.8 percentage points from the corresponding quarter of 2024.



Total wholesale volume in the Ford Model e segment rose 218% year over year to 60,000 units, topping our estimate of 41,000. Revenues from the segment jumped 105% year over year to $2.4 billion, and topped our estimate of $1.63 million on higher-than-expected units sold. The segment incurred a loss before interest and taxes of $1.33 billion compared with our model estimate of a loss of $1.23 billion.



Total wholesale volume in the Ford Pro segment increased 15% year over year to 429,000 and topped our expectation of 381,000 units. Revenues from the segment rose 11% year over year to $18.8 billion, surpassing our expectation of $16.57 billion on higher-than-expected units sold. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $2.32 billion with an EBIT margin of 12.3%. EBIT was ahead of our projection of $2.17 billion.



Second-quarter revenues from the Ford Credit unit came in at $3.24 billion, up 8.3% year over year and ahead of our estimate of $3.21 billion. Pretax earnings were roughly $645 million, up 88% year over year.

Financial Position

Ford reported adjusted free cash flow of $2.83 billion for the quarter. It had cash and cash equivalents of $23 billion as of June 30, 2025. Long-term debt, excluding Ford Credit, totaled $16.74 billion on June 30, 2025.

Ford Provides 2025 Outlook

Ford expects full-year 2025 adjusted EBIT in the range of $6.5-$7.5 billion (down from $10.2 billion in 2024), which takes into account a net tariff-related headwind of nearly $2 billion. It expects adjusted free cash flow in the range of $3.5-$4.5 billion, down from $6.7 billion in 2024. Capital expenditures are expected to be around $9 billion.

F’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ford currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ferrari N.V. RACE, PHINIA Inc. PHIN and XPeng Inc. XPEV. While RACE and PHIN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, XPEV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 13.6% and 12.1%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 5 cents each over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 0.58% and 12.44%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved by 23 cents and 19 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XPEV’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 102% and 66.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 7 cents in the past 90 days. The EPS estimate for 2026 has increased a penny in the past 60 days.

