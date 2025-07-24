Ford Q2 Earnings Preview: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?

Ford F is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s EPS and automotive revenues is pegged at 34 cents and $41.25 billion, respectively.

The earnings estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has moved up by 3 cents over the past seven days but implies a 27.6% decline from the corresponding quarter of 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests an 8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s automotive revenues is pegged at $161.6 billion, suggesting a decline of 6% year over year. The consensus mark for full-year EPS is $1.14, calling for a 38% year-over-year contraction.

In the trailing four quarters, this U.S. legacy automaker surpassed EPS estimates on two occasions, missed once and matched on the other.

Q2 Earnings Whispers for F

Our proprietary model predicts an earnings beat for Ford this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Ford has an Earnings ESP of +5.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping Ford’s Q2 Results

Ford sold 612,095 vehicles in the quarter under discussion, up 14.2% from the year-ago period. Strong demand for trucks and hybrids drove the volumes. F-Series truck sales surged 11.5% to 222,459 units. Maverick witnessed the best quarter ever with 48,041 units, up 26.3% year over year. Sales of electrified vehicles (including pure EVs and hybrids) were up 6.6% to 82,886 units in the second quarter of 2025. However, fully electric cars saw a 31% decline in sales, while hybrid volumes soared 23.5%.

Tesla TSLA was another auto biggie that saw its EV sales drop in the quarter under discussion. It delivered 384,122 units, which fell 13.5% year over year. Meanwhile, Ford’s closest peer, General Motors GM, saw its EV sales rocket 111% to 46,280 units.

Ford is leading the auto industry in recalls, and disclosed a $570 million charge in the quarter-to-be-reported tied to recall-related expenses. Meanwhile, tariffs and cost inflation are expected to have dented earnings.

Here’s a rundown of the estimates for Ford’s revenues and EBIT for key segments for the three months ended June 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Ford Blue unit (comprising ICE and hybrid models) is pegged at $23.27 billion, implying a decrease of 12.7% year over year. The consensus mark for the segment’s EBIT is $851 million, indicating a decline from $1.17 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Ford model e unit (comprising electric vehicles) is pegged at $1.38 billion, compared with $1.14 billion in the corresponding period in 2024. The consensus mark for the segment’s loss before interest and taxes is $1.36 billion, wider than $1.14 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Ford Pro unit (encompassing commercial vehicles and services) is pegged at $16.4 billion, implying a decline of 3.5% year over year. The consensus mark for the segment’s EBIT is $2.35 billion, suggesting a decline from $2.56 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2024.

F’s Price Performance & Valuation

Year to date, shares of Ford have risen 15%, outperforming the industry. It has also performed better than Tesla and General Motors, whose shares have plunged 17.7% and 0.3%, respectively, so far in 2025.

YTD Price Performance Comparison

From a valuation perspective, Ford is trading relatively cheap. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.28, below the industry’s 2.77. The company has a Value Score of A. Meanwhile, Tesla looks too pricey at a forward sales multiple of 10.33, whereas General Motors’ P/S sits at 0.3.

F's P/S Vs. GM & TSLA

How to Play Ford Pre-Q2 Earnings

Ford remains a strong force in the U.S. auto market, with products that continue to appeal to American buyers. Its hybrid strategy is gaining momentum, especially as the pace of full EV adoption slows. Hybrid sales are rising, offering customers better fuel efficiency without the range anxiety or charging concerns that come with EVs.

A major bright spot is Ford Pro—the company’s commercial vehicle and services division. Demand has been strong, especially for its Super Duty trucks. Ford is also seeing growing interest in its software, fleet management, and service offerings. With continued momentum, Ford Pro could become a powerful driver of earnings growth in the years ahead.

On the financial side, Ford looks stable. It ended the first quarter of 2025 with $27 billion in cash and $45 billion in total liquidity. Its dividend yield of around 5% is attractive to income investors, and a 40-50% payout ratio shows commitment to returning value to shareholders.

But there are challenges. Ford Blue, its legacy gas vehicle unit, is facing falling sales and currency headwinds. Its EV arm, Model e, remains deep in the red, with over $5 billion in losses in 2024. High warranty costs and the generous incentives could hurt margins further.

So, all in all, now may not be the best time to buy the stock. It’s wise to wait for Ford’s upcoming earnings and guidance update—especially around tariffs—to better gauge its 2025 outlook.

