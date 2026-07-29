Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing & Mix, 2026 EBIT & FCF View Raised

Ford F reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 27.27%. Earnings rose 13.5% from 37 cents a year ago. Favorable mix and net pricing helped lift adjusted EBIT by 17% to $2.5 billion, while adjusted EBIT margin expanded to 5.2% from 4.3%.

Automotive revenues of $44.89 billion fell 4.4% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $45.72 billion by 1.81%. The company’s consolidated second-quarter revenues came in at $48.3 billion, down 3.7% year over year.

Ford Benefits From Stronger Mix and Pricing

Wholesale units declined 12% year over year to 1,039,000, reflecting product discontinuations, aluminum supply constraints and lower Gen-1 electric vehicle volumes. The lower volume base pressured the top line, but Ford’s focus on higher-value products supported profitability.

Strong mix and net pricing were the main contributors to the quarter’s EBIT improvement. Off-road vehicles accounted for nearly one-fourth of U.S. sales, while the Bronco family posted record second-quarter sales.

Ford Motor Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford Blue Posts Sharp Profit Growth

Ford Blue revenues increased 1% year over year to $26.1 billion despite an 8% decline in wholesales to 639,000 units. Segment EBIT climbed 72% to $1.135 billion, while the EBIT margin improved to 4.4% from 2.6%.

The gain reflected favorable product mix, higher net pricing and disciplined channel management. Explorer and Expedition retail sales rose 22%, while the off-road mix increased more than four percentage points in the quarter.

Ford Model e Narrows Its Operating Loss

Ford Model e revenues plunged 56% year over year to $1 billion as wholesales fell 53% to 28,000 units. However, the segment’s EBIT loss narrowed 31% to $919 million, marking a third consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement.

Structural cost reductions, right-sized Gen-1 volumes and lower U.S. incentives aided results. Management expects Gen-1 EBIT to improve about 40% in 2026 as it continues investing in the Universal Electric Vehicle platform and Ford Energy.

F Pro Results Affected by Aluminum Supply Pressure

Ford Pro revenues declined 5% year over year to $17.8 billion as wholesales fell 13% to 372,000 units. Segment EBIT dropped 26% to $1.718 billion, and the EBIT margin narrowed to 9.7% from 12.3%.

Temporary Novelis-related aluminum constraints weighed on Super Duty production. Ford expects to recover postponed fleet orders in the second half, with additional capacity from the Oakville facility supporting improved availability.

On the brighter side, total paid subscriptions grew about 50% to roughly 1.6 million, including more than 900,000 Ford Pro Intelligence subscriptions. BlueCruise paid subscriptions rose 20% and represented half of retail integrated-services revenues.

Other Tidbits

Ford Credit generated pretax earnings of $757 million, up $112 million from the prior-year quarter. The improvement reflected a strong financing margin, a high-quality portfolio and disciplined capital and risk management.

Operating cash flow totaled $4.3 billion, while adjusted free cash flow was $2.1 billion. Ford ended the quarter with $22.3 billion in cash and $43.4 billion in total liquidity.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.3 billion, including a $3.6 billion largely non-cash charge tied to the BlueOval SK joint venture disposition. Ford also declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share.

Ford currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

F Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Ford raised its full-year adjusted EBIT outlook to $10-$11 billion from $8.5-$10.5 billion. It also increased adjusted free cash flow guidance to $6-$7 billion from $5-$6 billion, while keeping capital spending at $9.5-$10.5 billion.

By segment, Ford now expects Ford Blue EBIT of $5-$5.5 billion, Ford Pro EBIT of $7-$7.5 billion, a Model e loss of about $4 billion and Ford Credit pretax earnings above $2.5 billion. The outlook assumes a U.S. SAAR of 16-16.5 million units and about $1 billion in material and warranty cost reductions.

Other Key Releases From the Auto Space

General Motors GM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, up 41.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 by 14.06%. Revenues increased 1.9% to $48.03 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion by 3.15%. Strong pricing, lower costs and disciplined incentives supported results. General Motors raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to $14-$16 billion from $13.5-$15.5 billion. Adjusted earnings are now projected to be $12-$14 per share, up from the prior range of $11.50-$13.50.

Tesla TSLA reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which declined 17.5% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 34%. Revenues advanced 25.5% to $28.24 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $25.81 billion by 9.41%. Tesla expects 2026 capital expenditures to exceed $25 billion and rise further over the next two to three years.

Genuine Parts GPC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 2.38%. The bottom line increased 2.4% from $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. Revenues rose 6% year over year to $6.54 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion by 2.36%. Genuine Parts reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $7.50-$8 per share and total sales growth outlook of 3-5.5%. Genuine Parts ended June with $2.3 billion of liquidity, including $559 million in cash.

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