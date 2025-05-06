Ford Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Ford Motor Company F reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 14 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of breakeven earnings but declined from 49 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated first-quarter revenues came in at $40.66 billion, down 5% year over year. F’s total automotive revenues came in at $37.42 billion, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.48 billion but decreasing from $39.89 billion generated a year ago.

The company has suspended the guidance for 2025. Amid tariff woes, Ford expects an adverse adjusted EBIT impact of about $1.5 billion this year.

Ford Motor Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Segmental Performance

In the first quarter, total wholesale volume in the Ford Blue segment decreased 6% year over year to 588,000 units but exceeded our expectation of 524,000 units. Revenues from the segment decreased 3% year over year to $21 billion but topped our estimate of $17.63 billion due to higher-than-expected units sold. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $96 million, below our projection of $275.5 million. EBIT margin of 0.5% was down 360 basis points from the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Total wholesale volume in the Ford Model e segment rose 213% year over year to 31,000 units, missing our estimate of 39,000. Revenues from the segment jumped 967% year over year to $1.2 billion, but lagged our estimate of $1.5 million on lower-than-expected units sold. The segment incurred a loss before interest and taxes of $849 million compared with our model estimate of a loss of $1.17 billion.

Total wholesale volume in the Ford Pro segment decreased 14% year over year to 352,000 and missed our expectation of 370,000 units. Revenues from the segment slumped 16% year over year to $15.2 billion, missing our expectation of $16.24 billion on lower-than-expected units sold. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $1.31 billion with an EBIT margin of 8.6%. EBIT was below our projection of $1.5 billion.

First-quarter revenues from the Ford Credit unit came in at $3.24 billion, up 12% year over year and ahead of our estimate of $3.01 billion. Pretax earnings were roughly $580 million, up 78% year over year.

(Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Financial Position

Ford reported negative adjusted free cash flow of $1.5 billion for the quarter. It had cash and cash equivalents of $20.9 billion as of March 31, 2025. Long-term debt, excluding Ford Credit, totaled $16.64 billion on March 31, 2025.

Ford currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Key Releases From the Auto Space

Autoliv Inc. ALV reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 and rose 37% year over year. The company reported net sales of $2.58 billion in the quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion but fell 1.4% year over year.

Autoliv had cash and cash equivalents of $322 million as of March 31, 2025. Long-term debt totaled $1.57 billion. Operating cash flow in the quarter under review was $77 million, and capital expenditure amounted to $93 million, resulting in a negative free cash flow of $16 million. In the quarter, ALV paid a dividend of 70 cents per share and repurchased 0.5 million shares.



Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents. The figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $438 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million. The metric also rose 83% year over year.

MBLY had cash and cash equivalents of $1.51 billion as of March 29, 2025, compared with $1.43 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024. Operating cash flow for the three months ended March 29, 2025, was $109 million. Capex was $14 million during the same time frame.



Group 1 Automotive GPI reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $10.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.68 and rose 7.17% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $5.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.47 billion.

Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $34.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total debt was $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $2.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.