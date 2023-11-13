News & Insights

US Markets
F

Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labor deal

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

November 13, 2023 — 06:13 am EST

Written by Gokul Pisharody and Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Adds background throughout, details on overall votes in paragraph 7

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Production workers at Ford's F.N Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labor agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favor, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Monday.

The ratification of the contract was voted down by 55% of the production workers whereas 69% of the skilled trades workers, which includes maintenance and construction employees backed it, the UAW Local 862 said in a Facebook post.

The union did not disclose the overall percentage of the votes in favor or the total number of votes cast.

The vote signals that approval of the deal, which is set to significantly raise Ford's costs, is not guaranteed. The union and the company did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The automaker had last month pulled its full-year forecast due to uncertainty over the pending ratification of the deal with the UAW.

Union workers are voting on contracts from each of Chrysler-owner Stellantis STLAM.MI, GM GM.N and Ford, after the first coordinated strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers.

Of the total votes cast at Ford's various facilities so far, 70.7% of workers have voted in favor of the deal, according to a UAW vote tracker.

Workers at some of the company's major plants including the Dearborn Truck plant in Michigan are yet to vote.

On Friday, union members at General Motors' GM.N Flint assembly plant in Michigan narrowly voted against the proposed contract with the U.S. automaker.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Arun Koyyur)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.