Ford price target lowered to $13 from $14 at Barclays

October 29, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Ford (F) to $13 from $14 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a relatively in-line Q3 but 2024 was guided below expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while Ford’s pricing resilience continues, net cost remains a disappointment even amid easy compares.

