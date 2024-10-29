Ford price target lowered to $13 from $14 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Ford (F) to $13 from $14 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a relatively in-line Q3 but 2024 was guided below expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while Ford’s pricing resilience continues, net cost remains a disappointment even amid easy compares.
