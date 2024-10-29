News & Insights

Stocks

Ford price target lowered to $10 from $11 at Deutsche Bank

October 29, 2024 — 06:45 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Ford (F) to $10 from $11 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “mostly in-line”, though its FY24 is now seen at the low end of prior guidance, implying a weak Q4 amid headwinds that involve Turkey inflation hurting European business and hurricane-related supplier issues, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Entering 2025, Ford management kept commentary very limited, indicating EV costs should decline and that Inflation Reduction Act would be material benefit starting mid-year, even though pricing could be a big offset considering many new nameplates are entering the market, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on F:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.