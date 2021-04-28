Ford posts profit, sees chip shortage bottoming out in 2nd qtr

April 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported a strong quarterly profit, but warned that the global semiconductor chip shortage will bottom out in the second quarter and then improve through the year.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Paul.Lienert@thomsonreuters.com; mobile +1 313-670-2452;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.