Ford posts profit, sees chip shortage bottoming out in 2nd qtr

Paul Lienert Reuters
Ben Klayman Reuters
April 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported a strong quarterly profit, but warned that the global semiconductor chip shortage will bottom out in the second quarter and then improve through the year.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)

