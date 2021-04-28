Ford posts profit, says chip shortage to slash Q2 output by 50%, or 1.1 mln units

Adds details on chip shortage impact on production, profit

April 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported a strong quarterly profit, but warned that the global semiconductor chip shortage will slash production in the second quarter by 50%, or 1.1 million units, before bottoming out and then improving through the year.

The automaker said the global semiconductor shortage would cost it about $2.5 billion.

Shares fell 3.5% after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Ford said its net income of $3.3 billion was the best since 2011, and adjusted pre-tax profit was a record $4.8 billion.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)

