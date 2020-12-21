Ford Poised to Soar 34% Higher, Says Analyst

Ford (NYSE: F) can't compete with the performance of market darlings like electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO), which has soared 1,000% this year. But the old-line automaker has held its own, rising 42% over the last six months, and is up over 120% from the low point it hit in March at the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, Benchmark analyst Michael Ward reiterated his buy rating on Ford stock, and in a research note to investors increased his price target to $12 from $11, a 34% increase from where it currently trades.

Image source: Ford.

Ready to drive higher

Ward highlighted improving industry sales in North America as one of the reasons for his more bullish assessment of Ford's prospects.

Unrelated industry site Wards Intelligence says new light-vehicle sales fell slightly in November and are down almost 17% year to date compared to last year, but fleet sales are picking up again after months of declines.

Although they're still down significantly from last year, the 25% drop in November is seen as an improvement considering sales were down 53% from March through September. There is a sense that the widespread delivery of COVID-19 vaccines could unleash an auto buying boom next year.

The Benchmark analyst also looked at new products being introduced, inventory replenishment, and Ford's own restructuring as contributing to the improved outlook. While others see the stock's turnaround story really being one for 2022, the improvements the automaker has already made could help lift earnings next year, which could ignite further gains in Ford's stock sooner than that.

10 stocks we like better than Ford

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.