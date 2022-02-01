Markets
Ford Plans To Spend Up To $20 Bln In Shift To Electric Vehicles : Report

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) plans to spend as much as $20 billion to reorganize its business for the electric future, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the reports, Ford plans to spend an additional $10 billion to $20 billion over the next five to 10 years converting factories worldwide to electric-vehicle production from making gasoline-powered cars. Ford has previously stated that it would spend $30 billion on electric and autonomous vehicle development by 2025.

The report also said that the automaker is considering to spin off some of its EV business as a special acquisition company (SPAC) in order to attract more investment. The potential move would involve lower-volume models, allowing the company to focus its efforts on mass-market Evs.

