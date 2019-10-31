Ford plans to close engine plant in Michigan as part of UAW deal

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N plans to close an engine plant in Romeo, Michigan as part of a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union for a new four-year contract, a source told Reuters Thursday.

The 600 hourly workers at the plant will be offered jobs at a nearby transmission plant or buyouts, a source said. The UAW said Wednesday the Ford deal "secured over $6 billion in major product investments in American facilities, creating and retaining over 8,500 jobs for our communities."

Ford is not immediately closing the plant but will close it at a future date under the UAW agreement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

