Ford Plans Phased Restart Of North American Facilities

(RTTNews) - Ford (F) said the company is targeting a phased restart for its North America operations beginning May 18, including restarting vehicle production. Ford is also implementing a staggered approach to bring back approximately 12,000 location-dependent employees who are not able to do their jobs remotely. The staggered approach ensures proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for the employees. The company noted that its employees able to do their jobs remotely will continue to do so.

Ford stated that company-provided face masks will be required for anyone working at a Ford site, while safety glasses or face shields will be required in some instances.

