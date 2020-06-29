Ford pauses U.S. social media advertising, calls for hate speech to be 'eradicated' from content
Ford Motor Co said on Monday it would pause advertising on all social media platforms in the United States for the next 30 days, joining a growing list of companies that have stopped spending on Facebook Inc in support of a campaign that called out the company for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platform.
DETROIT, June 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it would pause advertising on all social media platforms in the United States for the next 30 days, joining a growing list of companies that have stopped spending on Facebook Inc FB.O in support of a campaign that called out the company for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platform.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it would re-evaluate its presence on all social media platforms and added that hate speech, violence and racial injustice in content on social media "needs to be eradicated." A spokesman said Ford is evaluating such spending in other regions.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman Editing by Chris Reese)
((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.