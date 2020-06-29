US Markets
Ford pauses U.S. social media advertising, calls for hate speech to be 'eradicated' from content

Ben Klayman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

DETROIT, June 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it would pause advertising on all social media platforms in the United States for the next 30 days, joining a growing list of companies that have stopped spending on Facebook Inc FB.O in support of a campaign that called out the company for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platform.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it would re-evaluate its presence on all social media platforms and added that hate speech, violence and racial injustice in content on social media "needs to be eradicated." A spokesman said Ford is evaluating such spending in other regions.

