Ford, PACCAR, OSK & ABG: Can They Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?

We are in the heart of the second-quarter earnings season for the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, with several auto companies set to report results this week. So far, three S&P 500 sector components — Tesla, General Motors and Genuine Parts — have reported quarterly numbers. While General Motors and Genuine Parts exceeded earnings estimates, Tesla missed expectations.

Per the Earnings Trend report dated July 22, the auto sector’s earnings for second-quarter 2026 are expected to grow 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues are estimated to inch up 2.7%.

U.S. legacy automaker Ford F, trucking giant PACCAR PCAR, specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp OSK and auto retailer Asbury Automotive ABG are scheduled to report their second-quarter 2026 results tomorrow. Before we discuss how these companies are positioned ahead of results, let’s take a look at the broader factors shaping the quarterly performance of the auto sector.

Factors at Play

The U.S. auto market held up better than many expected in the second quarter of 2026. Despite geopolitical tensions, elevated fuel prices and an uncertain policy environment, demand for new vehicles remained resilient, with buyers continuing to make purchases. Uncertainty is no longer stopping them from buying vehicles. Many have adapted to years of inflation, high interest rates, and policy changes, choosing to adjust their budget or vehicle preference instead of delaying purchases.

Per Cox Automotive, second-quarter sales crossed 4.1 million, representing double-digit percentage growth relative to the first quarter of 2026. June vehicle sales were solid, with the seasonally adjusted average rate (SAAR) at 16.5 million, the highest level in 2026. That said, second-quarter sales were still down on a yearly basis amid affordability pressure.

New vehicle prices continued to edge higher, with the average listing price reaching $49,336 in June, up 1.4% year over year. Meanwhile, higher fuel costs are driving buyers toward fuel-efficient models, prompting automakers to broaden their hybrid lineups.

What’s in Store for F, PCAR, OSK, ABG?

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Ford is set to report earnings after the closing bell. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time, as it has an Earnings ESP of -5.58% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ford’s second-quarter U.S. sales fell 10% year over year to 549,200 vehicles, primarily due to a supplier disruption affecting its highly profitable F-Series pickup trucks and continued weakness in the electric vehicle (EV) business.Lower wholesale volumes from all segments are expected to weigh on results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects wholesale shipments of 670,000 units for Ford Blue, 43,690 units for Model e and 421,000 units for Ford Pro, all below the year-ago levels, which is likely to have hurt revenue growth.Softer volumes are expected to be partly offset by cost-control initiatives, favorable product mix and growth in software and connected services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and automotive revenues is pegged at 33 cents per share (implying contraction of 10.8% on a year-over-year basis) and $45.72 billion (suggesting a year-over-year decline of 2.7%), respectively. The EPS estimate for the second quarter has moved down by 3 cents in the past seven days. Ford surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other occasion.

Ford Motor Company Price and EPS Surprise

Ford Motor Company price-eps-surprise | Ford Motor Company Quote

PACCAR will release earnings before the opening bell. Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company, as it has an Earnings ESP of -0.05% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

PACCAR faces demand headwinds across key markets amid macroeconomic uncertainty. It expects second-quarter 2026 deliveries of 37,000 to 38,000 trucks, down from 39,300 delivered in the second quarter of 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for trucking revenues is pegged at $5.14 billion, implying a decline from $5.24 billion in the year-ago period. PACCAR Parts remains a key growth driver. The company expects sales growth of about 3% in the second quarter of 2026. PACCAR expects Truck, Parts and Other margin to improve due to volume, with slight price-cost favorability, while acknowledging continued pricing pressure as tariffs may not have been fully rolled through.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PACCAR’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and Truck, Parts and Other revenues is pegged at $1.33 per share (implying a contraction of 3% on a year-over-year basis) and $7.10 billion (suggesting year-over-year growth of 2%), respectively. The EPS estimate for the second quarter has moved down by a cent in the past seven days. PACCAR surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters

PACCAR Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PACCAR Inc. price-eps-surprise | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Oshkosh will report earnings before the opening bell. Our model does not predict an earnings beat for the company, as it has an Earnings ESP of -1.54% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

The company expects refuse vehicle volumes to be down 25-30% for the full year, reflecting cautious customer capex. The consensus mark for OSK’s Access segment revenues is $1.17 billion (down from $1.25 billion in the year-ago period). The segment also faces the highest exposure to tariffs and fluctuating costs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating income from the unit is pegged at $116 million, implying a decline from $182 million generated in the corresponding quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, continued ramp-up in production of the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle for the U.S. Postal Service is expected to benefit the Transport unit.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oshkosh’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.60 per share (implying a decline of 24% on a year-over-year basis) and $2.57 billion (almost similar to prior-year quarter levels), respectively. The EPS estimate for the second quarter has moved down by 13 cents in the past 30 days. OSK surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses.

Oshkosh Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Oshkosh Corporation price-eps-surprise | Oshkosh Corporation Quote

Asbury is set to unveil earnings before the opening bell. Our model does not predict an earnings beat for the company, as it has an Earnings ESP of -0.46% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Based on the consensus estimates, Asbury is likely to witness a year-over-year fall in new and used vehicle retail sales, which is likely to be partly offset by improved pricing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for new vehicle revenues and gross profit is pegged at $2.36 billion (suggesting 2.47% year-over-year growth) and $141 million (implying a 12% contraction from the year-ago period levels), respectively. The consensus mark for used vehicle revenues and gross profit is pegged at $1.27 billion (suggesting a modest decline from $1.28 billion in the year-ago quarter) and $68 million (compared with $69 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025), respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asbury’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $6.30 per share (implying a decline of 15% on a year-over-year basis) and $4.46 billion (implying 2% year-over-year growth), respectively. The EPS estimate for the second quarter has moved down by 3 cents in the past 60 days. ABG surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

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Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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