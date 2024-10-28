Ford options imply 6.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Ford (F) is 2.4x normal with calls leading puts 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.8%, or 77c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.7%.
