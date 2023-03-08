Ford offers discounts for Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N said on Wednesday it is offering a discount of 40,000 yuan ($5,744.16) for its Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China till the end of April.

The Mustang Mach-E cars are available from 209,900 yuan in China after the discount, a company representative at Ford China said.

($1 = 6.9636 yuan)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

