Ford offers discounts for Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China

Credit: REUTERS/Sun Yilei

March 08, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N said on Wednesday it is offering a discount of 40,000 yuan ($5,744.16) for its Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China till the end of April.

The Mustang Mach-E cars are available from 209,900 yuan in China after the discount, a company representative at Ford China said.

($1 = 6.9636 yuan)

