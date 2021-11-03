Markets
F

Ford October U.S. Sales Down 4.0% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Wednesday that total U.S. sales for the month of October 2021 decreased 4.0% to 175,918 vehicles from 183,298 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's October retail sales were also down 3.8%.

Truck sales for the month declined 7% year-over-year to 94,449 units and car sales plunged 74.3% to 3,142 units, while SUV sales grew 12.8% to 78,327 units from last year.

Ford said it took in 77,000 retail orders for new vehicles in October, up 25,000 compared to September's new vehicle orders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular