Ford October Total U.S. Sales Down 10.0%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Wednesday that total U.S. sales for the month of October 2022 decreased 10.0 percent to 158,327 vehicles from 175,918 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's October retail sales were also down 18.6 percent.

Ford's electric vehicle momentum continued in October with sales of its EV lineup up 120 percent over last year.

According to the company, F-150 Lightning continues as America's best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 units. Electric van, E-Transit, climbed 71.5 percent compared to September on sales of 770 vans. Mustang Mach-E sales grew 7.3 percent over last year on sales of 3,055.

Car sales for the month increased 22.7 percent to 3,856 units and SUV sales decreased 14.1 percent to 67,266 units, while Truck sales were down 7.7 percent to 87,205 units from last year.

