Ford (NYSE:F) Patents New Holographic Security Tech

It was not so long ago that Apple (AAPL) was the company to turn to for weird patents. Ford (F), however, is rapidly becoming the Apple of cars as far as weird patents go. How weird? Try “holographic guard dogs and cops protecting your vehicle.” Investors did not take this notion well, and shares plunged over 4% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

The patent in question begins with what Ford calls “multiple integrated holographic camera modules” that would create “moveable and interactive holograms” both inside and outside of a vehicle.” While Ford may never actually pursue such a product, the idea of suddenly being chased down by a snarling dog while getting too close to a vehicle might, indeed, make some thieves reconsider.

However, there is an issue of liability when it comes to this idea; if someone runs away from your car after being terrorized by a fictitious snarling dog and breaks their ankle, does the driver then become liable for medical bills? And, should a thief survive the encounter, how long would it take to recover and ignore the next holo-dog?

Is Ford a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on F stock based on five Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 10.26% loss in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $13.75 per share implies 33.82% upside potential.

