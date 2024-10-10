News & Insights

Stocks
F

Ford (NYSE:F) Faces Growing Challenge from General Motors

October 10, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Steve Anderson for TipRanks ->

A growing number of analysts say Ford Motor Co. (F) faces a growing challenge from rival General Motors (GM) in the electric vehicle space.

Dan Ives, a popular analyst at Wedbush Securities, recently noted that Tesla (TSLA) is the current world leader in electric vehicle sales with 462,890 deliveries in this year’s third quarter. By comparison, Ford sold 23,509 electric vehicles. GM sold 32,095 EVs in the third quarter, placing Ford in third place among the major U.S. automakers.

While Ives makes it clear that GM will never beat Tesla, he notes that the company should stay comfortably in front of Ford in terms of EV sales. Hopefully Ford’s recent move to add BlueCruise can prove helpful here.

New Baja Raptors

Elsewhere, Ford’s Raptor truck has won praise from reviewer MotorTrend. However, consumers wanting a Raptor vehicle should be prepared to write a big check. One version of the truck that comes with a twin-turbocharged V6 engine has a starting price of $61,995.

A second version of the Raptor, with a Whipple supercharger in a V8, starts at $64,995. Higher end models of the Raptor run into the six-figure range.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on F stock based on five Buys, nine Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 7.04% loss in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $12.82 per share implies 24.86% upside potential.

See more F analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
GM
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.