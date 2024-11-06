Ford (NYSE:F) Enters Mustang Mach-E in Road Rally

While legacy automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) has had to pare back its electric vehicle ambitions, it is still trying to lay the groundwork for future wins in the marketplace. Recently the company made an appearance in a road rally, where it showed that the electric vehicle is more than just good for the environment.

There were some complaints about trying to use the Mach-E in a road rally. The biggest of these seemed focused on issues of suspension. But the new Mach-E seems to have addressed these concerns. Better suspension, a little extra chassis height, better tires, and underbody protection seem to have turned the Mach-E into a road rally machine, perfect for dirt tracks.

New Recall

On a more serious note, Ford also faced a new recall for much of its pick-up truck line from the last two years. Model year 2023 and 2024 F-250, F-350 and F-450 pick-ups, totaling 24,950 trucks in all, are facing a recall over the tailgate camera assembly. Water can get into the system and shutdown the image. Dealers can stage a fairly simple repair that involves replacing the camera, wiring harness, and certain sensors to fix the problem.

Finally, Ford used to have a magazine called The Ford Times. The Autopian found a copy of it. The entire collection of The Ford Times is posted to the Ford Heritage Vault, so check it out there.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on F stock based on six Buys, nine Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 16.36% rally in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $12.04 per share implies 7.55% upside potential.

See more F analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.