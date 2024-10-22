Ford (NYSE:F) Considering Dealership Changes for 2015

Detroit automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) is reportedly planning changes to its dealership network.

Ford’s global design and brand director Jennifer Kolstad has suggested that the company’s dealers of the future may have significantly fewer cars. However, those same showrooms will, according to a Detroit News report, “…emphasize hospitality, community and digital shopping opportunities.”

The potential changes to Ford’s dealerships is still in the early stages of discussion. More details about the design concept are expected next year. Certainly, dealerships themselves will likely have something to say, especially given that some of their income is directly connected to incentive sales programs.

A New Shade of Green?

We also know that Ford has pared back its green aspirations as electric vehicles sales have not had the impact that was hoped for. But what about a different kind of green? That may actually be in the cards with reports that Ford has been making a play for hydrogen engines.

Ford first unveiled a hydrogen engine prototype back in June. One version of this engine, known as the H2-Ecotorq, is said to be rapidly under development and is in product testing.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on F stock based on five Buys, nine Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 3.78% rally in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $12.12 per share implies 8.7% upside potential.

