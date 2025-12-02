Markets
Ford November U.S. Vehicle Sales Down 0.9%

December 02, 2025

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that its total U.S. vehicle sales for the month of November 2025 declined 0.9% to 164,925 units from 166,373 units in the prior year.

Total electrified vehicle sales for the month decreased 18.4% to 20,548 units from 25,172 units last year. Internal Combustion vehicle sales were 144,377 unit up from 141,201 units in the prior year.

Monthly SUVs sales decreased 4.9% year-over-year to 64,022 units, but cars sales increased 78.6% to 4,207 units from the prior year. Monthly truck sales slightly declined to 96,696 units from 96,724 units in the previous year.

