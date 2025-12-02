Ford November U.S. Vehicle Sales Down 0.9%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that its total U.S. vehicle sales for the month of November 2025 declined 0.9% to 164,925 units from 166,373 units in the prior year.

Total electrified vehicle sales for the month decreased 18.4% to 20,548 units from 25,172 units last year. Internal Combustion vehicle sales were 144,377 unit up from 141,201 units in the prior year.

Monthly SUVs sales decreased 4.9% year-over-year to 64,022 units, but cars sales increased 78.6% to 4,207 units from the prior year. Monthly truck sales slightly declined to 96,696 units from 96,724 units in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.