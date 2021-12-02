Markets
Ford November U.S. Sales Up 5.9%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its total U.S. sales for the month of November 2021 rose 5.9% to 158,793 vehicles from 149,931 vehicles in the same month last year.

Retail sales for the month were up 4.5 percent over a year ago, with SUVs having a best ever November sales performance on record sales of all-new Bronco family, the company said in a statement.

Cars sales for the month dropped 65.9% to 3,767 units from 11,037 units in the prior year. But monthly SUVs sales rose 20.8% year-over-year to 72,795 units. Trucks sales for the month grew 4.6% to 82,231 units from the prior year.

