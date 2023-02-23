Ford names Sam Wu as new CEO for Ford China

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Thursday Sam Wu managing director and COO of Ford joint venture in China has been named as its chief executive and president.

Anning Chen the current president and chief executive of Ford China will retire on Oct. 1 and Wu's assignment will begin on March 1, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

