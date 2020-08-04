Ford names Jim Farley CEO as Hackett set to retire

Corrects typographical error in first paragraph

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Tuesday acting chief operating officer Jim Farley will take over as chief executive officer effective Oct. 1.

Farley will replace Jim Hackett who is retiring from the company.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

