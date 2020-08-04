US Markets
Ford names Jim Farley CEO as Hackett set to retire

Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Tuesday acting chief operating officer Jim Farley will take over as chief executive officer effective Oct. 1.

Farley will replace Jim Hackett who is retiring from the company.

